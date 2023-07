The Orioles promoted Mayo from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The Norfolk lineup had a need for another power hitter after outfielder Colton Cowser was recently called up to the big leagues, and the 21-year-old should help fill some of that void. The corner-infield prospect slashed .310/.427/.609 with 17 home runs in 344 plate appearances at Bowie, doing so while maintaining a manageable 24.4 percent strikeout rate.