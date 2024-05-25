Norby is slashing .296/.382/.531 with nine home runs, 40 runs scored, 30 RBI and five stolen bases over 207 plate appearances with Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Norby endured a setback when he sustained a left wrist injury May 10. He hasn't been showing any ill effects from the injury, however; since returning to action, the 23-year-old has gone 11-for-28 with 10 runs, six doubles, one home run and three RBI. Norby ranks in the top 20 in home runs and batting average in the International League this season, and while he's not yet on the 40-man roster, Norby has positioned himself for a potential call-up to Baltimore later this year.