The Orioles optioned Norby to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

The team had telegraphed the move with Norby's usage, or lack thereof, in recent days. Jorge Mateo is back from the 7-day concussion injured list and is set to receive the bulk of the playing time at second base. Norby went 3-for-14 with one home run during his first stint in the big leagues.

