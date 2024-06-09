Norby is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Norby started in Saturday's 5-0 win, going 1-for-4 while scoring a run. With Norby beginning Sunday's game in the dugout, Jordan Westburg will shift to second base, while Ramon Urias starts at the hot corner against Tampa Bay right-hander Zack Littell. Since being promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on June 3, Norby has gone 3-for-14 with one home run and two RBI.