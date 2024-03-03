Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Norby (side) will make his spring debut as a reserve in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Norby has been slowed in camp due to slight left side soreness, but the injury shouldn't be anything that prevents him from being ready to go for the start of Triple-A Norfolk's season in April. Hyde didn't say whether Norby would be deployed in the field or eased back in as a designated hitter Sunday, but the 23-year-old is likely to check into the contest in the later innings.