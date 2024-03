Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Friday that Norby (side) is 3-to-4 days away from his Grapefruit League debut, Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Norby had previously expressed optimism that he would be ready for game action this weekend, but he's not quite ready for that yet. The 23-year-old could still have time to get ramped up for Opening Day, but he's expected to begin the season back at Triple-A Norfolk.