Norby is traveling with the Orioles to Toronto and is expected to be officially called up from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Monday's series opener with the Blue Jays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baltimore won't make any roster moves official until a few hours before Monday's 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch, but Norby would make sense as a replacement if Jorge Mateo requires a stint on the injured list after entering the concussion protocol following his departure from Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rays. The 23-year-old Norby is slashing .286/.374/.510 with nine home runs and seven stolen bases across 238 plate appearances this season with Triple-A Norfolk. If it's Mateo whom he is indeed replacing, Norby could see some reps at second base, although the Orioles also have the option of putting Jordan Westburg at the keystone and Ramon Urias at third base. Norby has also made starts in left and right field at Norfolk this season.