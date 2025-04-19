Norby isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
Norby has gone 2-for-9 with four strikeouts through his first two games since returning from the injured list. The Marlins will give him a day to recollect himself Saturday while Graham Pauley starts at the hot corner, batting eighth.
