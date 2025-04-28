Norby went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.

Norby posted his second three-hit game of the season, but this one included a three-run blast to bring the Marlins within one after they were down 7-2. The long ball knocked in his first runs of the season and all three of his hits had an exit velocity of 99 MPH or higher. Norby's swung the bat well since his activation from the injured list, slashing .303/.343/.485 though he's yet to draw a walk in 35 plate appearances.