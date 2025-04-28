Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Norby is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Norby will begin Monday's game in the dugout while Graham Pauley starts at the hot corner and bats ninth. Norby 3-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's loss to the Mariners has an .828 OPS in 35 plate appearances this season.

More News