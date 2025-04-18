Norby went 1-for-5 in Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Seeing his first MLB game action of the year after beginning the season on the IL due to an oblique strain, Norby struck out twice but did bang a single into left field in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old third baseman hit second Thursday against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez, and he's likely to have a prominent spot in the order against right-handers as well as the Marlins search for offense. Norby slashed .247/.315/.445 with seven homers over 36 games for Miami last season after being acquired from Baltimore.