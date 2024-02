Norby (side) expects to begin playing in games this weekend, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After taking some cuts recently, Norby is now on the verge of making his Grapefruit League debut. The 23-year-old is a well-regarded prospect, though he's not seen as a realistic candidate to break camp with the big-league team. He hit .290/.359/.483 with 21 homers and 10 steals in 138 games with Triple-A Norfolk last season.