Kremer (3-4) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings to take the loss Monday versus the Cardinals.

Mike Siani was responsible for plating four of the runs on Kremer's line with an RBI single and a three-run home run. This was a second straight sub-par start for Kremer, who has allowed 11 runs (eight earned) over his last 9.2 innings. The right-hander is at a 4.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 49:18 K:BB through 50 innings over nine starts this season. The Orioles have a busy schedule through the end of June, so Kremer is unlikely to lose his place in the rotation in the near future, but he'll need to be sharper than he has been lately to maintain his spot in the second half of the season. He is projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox.