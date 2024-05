The Orioles placed Kremer on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 21, with a right triceps strain.

The right-hander was scheduled to start Friday against the White Sox but will now be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. It's yet another blow to Baltimore's rotation, which also lost John Means to a forearm strain earlier this week. Kremer will be eligible to return in early June, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy by that point.