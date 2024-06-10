Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Monday that Kremer (triceps) will likely complete a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated from the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kremer threw another bullpen session Monday, and while all presumably went well, the right-hander looks like he'll need some time in the minors to get stretched back out before he returns from the IL. The right-hander has been sidelined for three weeks with a right triceps strain and might require just one rehab start before rejoining the Orioles rotation, so a return from the IL next week looks plausible.