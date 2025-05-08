Kremer did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Twins, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks across seven innings. He struck out eight.

Kremer's now gone seven innings in back-to-back starts, allowing just two runs on six hits in that span. After a rough start to the year, the 29-year-old right-hander looks to be turning things around. His ERA now sits at 5.24 through eight outings (44.2 innings) with a 1.28 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB. Kremer is currently lined up for a rematch with the Twins at home in his next start.