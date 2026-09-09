Kremer (3-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Tigers, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander blanked the home squad for four innings before Kevin McGonigle tagged him for a two-run homer in the fifth, but the Twins struck back in the top of the sixth and took the lead while Kremer was still the pitcher of record. Over seven starts since being acquired from Baltimore at the trade deadline, Kremer has a 2-1 record with a 4.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB in 35.2 innings. He'll look to build on this performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Yankees.