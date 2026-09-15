Kremer allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out five batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Monday.

Kremer gave up a solo homer to Jose Caballero in the third inning, but that's the only time New York was able to score against him. The right-hander fell one out shy of a quality start, but he racked up a healthy 14 whiffs on 94 pitches and logged his longest outing since he completed seven frames against Baltimore on Aug. 10. Kremer is next projected for a road matchup against the Angels.