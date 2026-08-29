Kremer (2-5) took the loss Friday against the Twins after allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over four-plus innings.

Kremer fell into immediate trouble, allowing four runs in the first inning, including a three-run homer to Colson Montgomery. While the Twins' offense fought back and evened things up by the end of the second frame, Kremer surrendered the lead again in the third and allowed another run in the fourth before exiting after facing one batter in the fifth. Kremer has been inconsistent, allowing at least four earned runs in two of his last three outings and in four of his last seven. He owns a 6.42 ERA in 40.2 innings and eight appearances since the All-Star break.