Kremer (5-5) earned the win against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Kremer was spotted an early lead and ran with it, with a solo homer in the third inning serving as his only blemish. The 30-year-old ended his season on a nice run, finishing September 3-0 while yielding just four earned runs over his final four outings. Overall, he'll conclude the campaign with a 4.68 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 86:29 K:BB across 90.1 innings with the Orioles and Twins.