Kremer took a no-decision against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He struck out five.

Detroit did its damage in the second and fifth innings, plating a pair of runs in each frame. After giving up just one run in each of his first two starts with the Twins, the right-hander has since conceded at least four runs in three of his past four outings. He'll try to right the ship in a rematch with the Tigers in Detroit, where he'll bring a 4.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB over 30.2 innings with Minnesota.