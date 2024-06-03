Kremer (triceps) threw a light bullpen session Monday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It's the first time Kremer has thrown a bullpen since being placed on the injured list May 21 due to a right triceps strain. The 28-year-old right-hander is eligible to return from the IL on June 5, though general manager Mike Elias noted Monday that Kremer will need a rehab assignment before returning to the majors. Before his injury, Kenny posted a 3-4 record over nine starts with a 4.32 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 50 innings.