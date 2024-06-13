Kremer (triceps) threw a bullpen session Thursday without issues and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said a decision hasn't been made regarding which affiliate Kremer will join and which day he might pitch, but the right-hander is seemingly coming along well in his recovery from a triceps strain in any case. After being placed on the 15-day injured list May 24, Kremer may need only one rehab outing to get stretched back out before he rejoins the Baltimore rotation.