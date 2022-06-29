Kremer allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Despite a third straight start with no runs allowed, Kremer was slightly outplayed by Mariners starter Robbie Ray in the low-scoring contest. Neither starter factored in the decision after their seven-inning duel, with the Mariners tallying the only two runs in the eighth off a pair of Orioles relievers. Kremer has gone 18.2 innings since he last allowed a run, but he has just one win in three starts in that span. He's now at a 1.29 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 28 innings across five starts. The 26-year-old is projected for a home start versus the Rangers next week.