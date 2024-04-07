Kremer did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Pirates, allowing one run (zero earned) on five hits over seven innings. He struck out six.

Kremer was at his best Sunday, with only a self-inflicted throwing error in the fifth followed by a sacrifice fly representing the only run he allowed through seven high-quality innings. Kremer left the game with a one-run lead but a shaky performance from Yennier Cano combined with a game-ending throwing error cost Kremer and the Orioles an otherwise well-earned victory. Kremer has allowed three earned runs, eight hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts over 12.1 innings through two starts this season after making 32 starts last season for the Orioles, posting a 4.12 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 157 K's over 172.2 innings.