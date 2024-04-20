Kremer (0-2) took the loss Friday against Kansas City, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters across 5.2 frames.

Kremer held Baltimore off the scoreboard until Vinnie Pasquantino took him deep during the fourth inning. The score was still 1-0 when Kremer left the game in the sixth with two runners on base -- both of whom came around to score -- and a failed late rally by the Orioles' offense forced the right-hander to take his second loss of the young season. His performance Friday was certainly better than his previous outing against Milwaukee, and he's lined up for another chance to pick up his first win Wednesday against the Angels.