Henderson will start at shortstop and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

It's the first time this season that Henderson has batted anywhere other than leadoff. The 22-year-old production has slowed in May (.649 OPS), so Orioles manager Brandon Hyde is electing to shake things up a bit. Toronto is starting left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on Wednesday and the left-handed hitting Henderson has actually been much better versus southpaws (1.008 OPS) this season.