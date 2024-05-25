Henderson went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Henderson hammered a two-run shot during Baltimore's three-run fifth inning. The star infielder moved back into a tie with Houston's Kyle Tucker for the MLB home run lead. Henderson is slashing .272/.362/.607 with 26 extra-base hits and 37 RBI through 49 games. Surprisingly, he's hitting just .243 (18-for-74) this month.