Henderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Henderson is on a tear with five homers and seven RBI over his last nine games. His blast Sunday was another leadoff homer against Mariners starter George Kirby. Henderson is leading the majors with 15 long balls to go with seven steals, 31 RBI, 34 runs scored, four doubles, four triples and a .270/.348/.598 slash line over 44 contests. His steal Sunday was his first since April 27.