Henderson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, an RBI triple and a second run scored in Friday's 9-2 win over the Mariners.

Henderson led off the game with a solo shot off Bryce Miller, his 13th homer of the year, before driving in a second run with an opposite-field triple in the seventh inning. While Henderson's gotten off to a great start this year, he'd been slumping a bit coming into Friday's contest, going 0-for-11 in his prior three games. Overall, the 22-year-old shortstop is slashing .263/.339/.569 with 29 RBI, 32 runs scored and six steals across 189 plate appearances this season.