Haskin (concussion) has gone 3-for-5 with two walks, a stolen base, one RBI and one run scored over two games since he was activated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list.

Haskin missed just under two weeks with a concussion, which was his second absence of the year after beginning the year in recovery from offseason hip surgery. The outfielder is slashing .255/.387/.353 with a home run, four steals, five RBI and 10 runs scored over 15 games with Norfolk.