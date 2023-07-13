Haskin underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a left hip impingement, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

A second-round pick in the 2020 Draft, Haskin will finish the 2023 campaign with an .838 OPS, three home runs and eight stolen bases in just three 33 across three levels. The 24-year-old will need to be added to the 40-man roster over the offseason in order to be protected from the Rule 5 Draft.