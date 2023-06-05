Haskin (hamstring) has gone 7-for-21 with a double, a stolen base, three runs and two RBI with Double-A Bowie since being transferred to the affiliate May 30 after being activated from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list.

Bowie is likely just a temporary stopover for Haskin, who had posted a monstrous 1.152 OPS in 13 games with Norfolk before landing on the IL on April 18 with a left hamstring strain. Once Norfolk is able to open up an extra roster spot, Haskin will presumably move back to the Triple-A affiliate to handle a near-everyday role in the outfield alongside the newly activated Colton Cowser (quadriceps).