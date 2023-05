Haskin is on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Norfolk as he recovers from a left hamstring strain, Tides radio voice Pete Michaud reports.

It was unsustainable, but Haskin was on fire to start the year, slashing .391/.500/.652 with two home runs and four steals through 56 plate appearances before suffering the injury April 16. Amid that production, Haskin had a .615 BABIP and 32.1 percent strikeout rate, so it's hard to read too much into the gaudy early production.