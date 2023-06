Haskin was placed on Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Saturday with left hamstring tightness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Haskin missed time earlier in the season with a left hamstring strain while with Double-A Bowie. He's slashing .268/.368/.463 with three home runs, 13 RBI, five stolen bases and 14 runs scored through 23 games with Norfolk. While a second hamstring injury in one season is concerning, it doesn't seem like this is something that would end his 2023 campaign.