Haskin (hip) is expected to go on a rehab assignment soon before joining Triple-A Norfolk, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Haskin had left hip surgery last summer and isn't quite up to speed yet. The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .268/.368/.463 with three home runs and five steals in 23 games at Triple-A last year.
