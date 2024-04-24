Haskin (hip) went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday in Triple-A Norfolk's 9-4 loss to Gwinnett after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Haskin was cleared to make his 2024 debut for Norfolk after he completed an 11-game rehab assignment at High-A Aberdeen, with whom he slashed .205/.404/.308 over 52 plate appearances. With Heston Kjerstad getting called up to Baltimore on Tuesday, Haskin should have a chance to play regularly for Norfolk now that he's fully recovered from the left hip surgery he underwent last summer.