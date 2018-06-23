Orioles' Jace Peterson: Not in Saturday's lineup
Peterson is out of the lineup against Atlanta on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The outfielder will remain out of the starting nine for a second straight game while Mark Trumbo gets a start in left field. Over 43 games this year, Peterson is hitting .203/.321/.339 with two home runs, 17 RBI and eight stolen bases.
