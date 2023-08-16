Flaherty (8-8) allowed seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over three innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Most of the damage came in a five-run first inning, which was punctuated by a Gary Sanchez grand slam. Flaherty has shown little consistency over his three starts with the Orioles, allowing 11 runs over 14 innings with a 1-2 record for his new team. Overall, the right-hander is at a 4.73 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 125:62 K:BB through 123.2 innings between Baltimore and St. Louis. With two off days within the next week, Flaherty is expected to have a full week between starts before next taking the mound at home against the Blue Jays.