Flaherty (back) said he expects "all systems go" for his next start, which is scheduled for Tuesday against Washington, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty was pulled after 60 pitches in his last start due to back tightness but it seems as though he's avoided any significant injury and is all but confirmed to face Washington. Considering back injuries can be touch-and-go, there remains a small risk that the issue will flare up again. Regardless, Flaherty is feeling good and is optimistic for Tuesday's start, where he'll look to extend his scoreless innings streak which stands at 11.2 innings.