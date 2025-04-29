Flaherty (1-3) took the loss against Houston on Monday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Flaherty was given an early 3-0 lead, but he coughed up two runs on a Christian Walker homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Another Astros two-run blast -- this time by Jose Altuve -- in the sixth frame gave Houston its first lead and set Flaherty up for his third straight defeat. The veteran righty hasn't pitched all that poorly during the three-loss streak, and Monday's outing marked the first time this season he's surrendered more than three runs in a game, but his ERA has increased from 1.62 to 3.34 during that stretch. Flaherty will look to get back in the win column his next time out, which lines up to come on the road against the Angels this weekend.