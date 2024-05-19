Flaherty (1-3) allowed two runs on five hits across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He walked two and struck out nine.

Flaherty was sharp as he lowered his ERA to 3.79 and picked up his first win of the season. Despite only having the one win so far, the righty has had a nice bounceback campaign to this point after posting a 4.99 ERA with the Orioles and Cardinals last year. Flaherty has been buoyed by a rise in strikeouts, as he now has an 11.9 K/9 this season, up from 9.2 in 2023. He'll look to keep rolling in his next scheduled outing, which is is penciled in for Thursday against the Blue Jays.