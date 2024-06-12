Flaherty (back) said he's feeling better after receiving a pain-killing injection Tuesday and has been cleared to start Saturday's game against the Astros in Houston, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty was scheduled to play catch Wednesday and will throw a bullpen session Thursday, but unless the Tigers indicate that his back is still aching coming out of either of those activities, he shouldn't face any restrictions while he slots back into the rotation this weekend. The right-hander has delivered excellent returns on the Tigers' one-year, $14 million investment on him this offseason, as he'll head into Saturday's outing with a 3-4 record, 3.22 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 94:10 K:BB across 72.2 innings through his first 12 starts with Detroit.