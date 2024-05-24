Flaherty (1-4) allowed three runs on seven hits across 6.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays. He walked one and struck out nine.

Home runs by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Daulton Varsho accounted for all of the runs against Flaherty, but the righty otherwise was sharp once again. He's got a solid 3.84 ERA and has struck out 81 batters across 61 innings this year. The problem has been run support, as he's allowed three earned runs or fewer in three of his four losses so far. Despite the lack of wins, Flaherty looks like a promising fantasy asset, and he'll aim to keep rolling in his next scheduled start, which is tentatively set for next Thursday against Boston.