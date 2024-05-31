Flaherty (2-4) earned the win over Boston on Thursday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine batters over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Flaherty was at his best Thursday, racking up 15 swinging strikes and tying his season high with 6.2 frames. The right-hander struck out exactly nine batters for the third straight contest and recorded his sixth straight quality start. Though the win was just his second this season, Flaherty has been very good in his first year with Detroit, posting a 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 90:10 K:BB over 67.2 innings.