Holliday went 0-for-4 with an RBI during Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Red Sox.

Holliday looked like a rookie Thursday, going hitless in four at-bats while also failing to reel in a flyball while tracking back into right field. However, he didn't come away completely empty-handed Wednesday, collecting his first RBI on a ground out to second. At 20 years old, Holliday is one of the youngest players in MLB and will almost certainly endure growing pains, but his talent and upside should bear plenty of fruit for fantasy managers willing to be patient.