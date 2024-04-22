Holliday is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Angels.

Holliday has now been out of the lineup each of the three times the Orioles have faced a lefty since his promotion. The 20-year-old is not going to be a platoon player once he gets rolling at the plate, but it's not a surprise the club is electing to sit him versus southpaws given his 1-for-30 start at the plate. Jorge Mateo will be at the keystone Monday.