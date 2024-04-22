Share Video

Holliday is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Angels.

Holliday has now been out of the lineup each of the three times the Orioles have faced a lefty since his promotion. The 20-year-old is not going to be a platoon player once he gets rolling at the plate, but it's not a surprise the club is electing to sit him versus southpaws given his 1-for-30 start at the plate. Jorge Mateo will be at the keystone Monday.

