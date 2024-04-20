Holliday isn't in the Orioles' lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
With left-hander Cole Ragans set to start on the hill for Kansas City, Holliday will start Saturday's game on the bench. Jordan Westburg will move over to cover second base, allowing Ramon Urias to pick up a start at third while batting seventh.
