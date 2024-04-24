Holliday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Holliday will take a seat for the second time in three days while the Angels bring another southpaw (Tyler Anderson) to the hill for the series finale. Jorge Mateo will check in at second base in place of Holliday, who is off to a 2-for-34 start to his big-league career since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Norfolk on April 10.