Holliday is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Holliday will take a seat for the second time in three days while the Angels bring another southpaw (Tyler Anderson) to the hill for the series finale. Jorge Mateo will check in at second base in place of Holliday, who is off to a 2-for-34 start to his big-league career since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Norfolk on April 10.
More News
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Sitting against southpaw•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Not starting against lefty•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Sits against lefty•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Hitless in debut•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Added to roster ahead of MLB debut•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Joining big-league roster•