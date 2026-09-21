Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that it's unlikely Holliday (wrist) will return this season, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Holliday will be eligible for activation from the 10-day injured list later this week, but the Orioles are a safe bet to be officially eliminated from the postseason picture by then. Additionally, the club is still trying to get a better handle on Holliday's left wrist injury, as he will seek out additional opinions before determining a course of action. Holliday will finish his disappointing 2026 campaign with a .229/.300/.340 batting line, seven home runs and eight stolen bases over 98 contests.